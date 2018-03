Moyle Rovers and JK Bracken’s meet in the Under 21A football final.

Throw-in is at 12 noon in Golden.

The Under 21 B final gets underway at the same time in Templetuohy where Killenaule face Upperchurch Drombane.

Meanwhile the Mid U21 Hurling games between Loughmore Castleiney & Thurles Sarsfields and Boherlahan v Moyne Gaels are both off due to unplayable pitches.