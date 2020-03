LIT Thurles will host the Tipperary coaching and games development seminar this weekend.

Top coaches such as Toomevara native Michael Bevans and Oisin McConville from Armagh among others will be present on Saturday to share their knowledge with coaches across Tipperary.

Tom Maher of Tipperary GAA says prospective coaches can learn a lot from Michael Bevans and the other coaches that will be at the “Developing the youth player” seminar.