The club season in Tipperary is in need of major reform according to Tipp FM football analyst Conor O’Dwyer.

The South Under 21 Football Final was abandoned at half time last weekend due to the weather conditions.

It was refixed for this evening but has again been called off because of the weather.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM Conor O’Dwyer said the structure needs to be looked at.