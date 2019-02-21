Club month activity to be curtailed

Senior divisional games won’t go ahead in Tipperary on the last weekend in March.

The games are ruled out at the request of the intercounty management teams.

Tipperary club hurling championship games will take place on April 7th with a round of football games on April 14th – as well as a round of the north Tipp senior hurling championship.

County board vice chairman Joe Kennedy told Tipp FM Sport that the Intercounty hurling and football management teams felt that April was too busy a month for the Tipp intercounty players last year..