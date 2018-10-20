Club GAA fixtures

The County Minor B football championship final takes place this afternoon.

It pits Drom & Inch against Knockavilla at 2 o’clock in Drombane.

There are 2 divisional U21 championship games down for decision today.

In North Tipp Kilruane MacDonaghs play Moneygall in Toomevara at 2pm.

While in the South at 2.30, Carrick Swans meet St Mary’s Clonmel in Munroe.

In the County Junior B football championship semi final, Killenaule go up against Solohead in Cashel at 2.30

While in the County Junior A Hurling championship semi final replay Clonoulty Rossmore meet Boherlahan Dualla in Dundrum at 1pm.

Last night there was action in the West Tipp senior football championship in Cappawhite.

It finished Arravale Rovers 3-14 Aherlow Gaels 1-11