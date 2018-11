A vital county board meeting will take place in the Sarsfield Centre in Thurles this evening.

Each club in the county can send one delegate to the meeting where the championship structures for 2019 will be decided.

There are 26 motions on the agenda for tonights meeting with plenty of discussion expected.

Vice Chair of the Tipperary County Board Joe Kennedy told Tipp FM Sport the meeting will have significant importance for the games in the county next year