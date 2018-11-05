Clonoulty Rossmore & Moyle Rovers fall at first hurdle in Munster

The Munster Club Senior Hurling semi final proved a bridge too far Clonoulty Rossmore yesterday.

The County champions bowed out to a vastly superior Na Piarsaigh side in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The Limerick side took no prisoners with their star forwards Adrian Breen and Peter Casey running the West Tipp side’s defence in to the ground.

Clonoulty Manager John Devane felt his side never really got off the mark.

Na Piarsaigh will now play Ballygunner of Waterford in the Munster final.

Moyle Rovers were swept aside by the Kerry Champions in yesterday’s Munster Senior Football Club championship encounter in Ardfinnan.

The Premier’s County champions were outclassed on a wet and windy day in South Tipp.

Dr Crokes asserted their control early on leaving Rovers struggling to get off the mark.

The final score 3-15 to 8 points.