Clonmel Commercials & Loughmore/Castleiney prepare for battle in showpiece of Tipperary Football Championship today

Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore-Castleiney meet in the final of the FBD County Senior Football Championship for the first time this afternoon.

Preparations for both sides couldn’t have been more different, with Clonmel Commercials winning their semi-final over Kilsheelan three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Loughmore have had dual commitments all summer, and lost the County Hurling final in the most dramatic of extra-time circumstances last Sunday.

Clonmel are seen as favourites by most, but not according to Moyle Rovers manager John Owens:

“I’d probably lean towards Loughmore because of their mental capacity to keep going to the very end. Their legs? I wouldn’t worry about them. I think they’ll have recovered fully this week.

“I think they’ll have had a lot of rest.

“The hurt is still there. It should drive them on.

“But on the same side, Commercials have been playing very well. They’ve been as entertaining as they’ve always been. So it’s just set up for a tight game.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Tipp FM earlier this week, Commercials manager Charlie McGeever says Loughmore will be hungry for a win today:

“I think for both clubs it’s a big year and I suppose moreso for Loughmore given the hurling final last weekend. It’s a big, big game in that sense.

“And it is a special championship – it’s a COVID championship that will be remembered forever I suppose, in terms of being so different to any other year.

“Everything about this year is different and unusual and this is just another one of those situations.”

Throw-in today in Semple Stadium is at 4.30pm