All clear for Clerihan player after Covid-19 test

Clerihan GAA club is back in business after a player who reported Covid-19 like symptoms has tested negative for the virus.

The player contacted his coach yesterday morning saying that he felt unwell following which the club ceased all activity and closed their pitch.

However Brian Mordaunt from Clerihan GAA club says they were given the news today that the player has been given the all clear.

“We were contacted by the player to say that his test results are negative so the club is reopening.”

“We did this as a precautionary measure to protect the players and the parents of the club as well. So thank God everything came back and it’s business as usual for Clerihan GAA club.”

“Some people say we might have reacted too much but you can never react too much in a situation like Covid-19. We followed GAA protocol and HSE protocol and shut the club down immediately yesterday when we got word of this player feeling unwell so thankfully all is good.”