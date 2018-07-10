Claims that club structures suffer under inter County format

Calls have been made for better structures for dual counties, as it’s claimed club structures in Tipperary have suffered with the new senior inter-county formats.

While the Premier are out of both senior hurling and football competitions – sanctions were granted for players to travel abroad, as well as many taking holidays during the summer months, under the assumption that club games wouldn’t get underway until August.

They’re now down to begin at the end of July, but it will still be difficult to get all the games played before the Munster competions – down to start in October.

Co board development officer PJ Maher has called on Croke Park to address some of the issues faced in Tipperary this year…