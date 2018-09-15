Changes to Munster Championship structure

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship will begin a week earlier next summer to allow for a break weekend in the middle of the competition for all counties.

The first weekend of games will be played on the week ending May 12th with the final round of group matches on the week ending June 16th.

Tipp open their campaign with a trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face Cork.

Meanwhile the 2019 Munster Minor Football Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with all counties assured of three games.

Tipp, Clare, Limerick and Waterford play one another in a round-robin system with the top-two at the end of the three rounds of games playing off to determine who joins Cork and Kerry in a second round-robin series.

The top two from this latter round-robin will contest the Munster final thus doing away with the semi-final.