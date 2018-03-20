CCCC issue revised fixture list after weather hit weekend

Tipperary’s rescheduled National Hurling League quarter-final will form part of a double header in Croke Park next Sunday.

The Premier will face the Dubs at 1 o’clock ahead of the football clash between Dublin and Monaghan.

The other outstanding quarter-final between Wexford and Galway will be played on Saturday in Wexford Park at 3pm.

Meanwhile the Tipp footballers Round 7 league game against Cavan will go ahead n Sunday in Kingspan Breffni Park at 3 as previously scheduled.

Last weekends postponed game against Down is yet to be finalised and may depend on the sequence of results next weekend.