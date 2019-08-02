Walsh glad to be back following injury

Nicole Walsh says she’s delighted to be back from injury in time for the Tipp Senior Camogie quarter final.

The Borrisoleigh woman was airlifted to hospital after a heavy fall and suspected neck injury during her side’s Championship clash with Waterford in June.

After what was instead a suspected double concussion, Walsh made a remarkable recovery and returned to play the full game against Meath last time out.

Walsh says she’s thankful she has the chance to play her part in this weekend’s clash with Limerick:

The game throws-in at 5.30 in Thurles on Saturday evening.

It will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with FOH Financial Ltd, Clonmel.