St Mary’s Secondary School in Nenagh will contest the Munster Camogie Final this Saturday.

After overcoming a tough battle against Laurel Hill of Limerick in the semi-final, they face St Mary’s of Middleton in the final on Saturday.

Speaking to Tipp FM trainer Ger Dullea said the team will have to be focused to get over the line.

Throw-in is at 11.30 on Saturday morning in Puckane.