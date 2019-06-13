Tipp’s camogie team hope to get All Ireland campaign off to winning start

The Tipperary camogie team begin their All Ireland Group 2 Championship campaign this Saturday at The Ragg when they take on Waterford at 5pm.

A carnival atmosphere is expected on the day as the Intermediate team play Down at 3pm in Group 2 of their championship ahead of the senior game.

Tipp star forward Orla O’Dwyer will line out for Tipp in the senior game and again on Sunday with the Tipp Ladies footballers as they play in the Munster final against Clare in Cappamore.

She’s looking forward to taking to the field and says the game against Waterford is hugely important to win.