Tipperary nominated for nine camogie All Star awards

The Premier’s run to the semi-final of the All Ireland Championship has seen Tipp get nine All Star nominations.

The players shortlisted are goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke and defenders Julianne Bourke, Karen Kennedy, Eimear Loughman and Clodagh Quirke.

They’re joined by midfielder Mary Ryan and forwards Cáit Devane, Ereena Fryday and Eibhlís McDonald.

All Ireland champions Galway have 14 nominations while Kilkenny have 13.

The final team will be announced at the 16th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance in Citywest Hotel on Saturday October 19th.