Tipperary have failed to reach the All Ireland Minor Final.

They took on Galway and trailed 2-5 to 1-3 at half time.

Despite playing with the aid of the wind in the second half Tipp failed to overcome the deficit with Galway eventually running out 4-9 to 1-10 winners.

Geraldine Kinane was in Banagher for Tipp FM Sport.