Tipperary lose out to Kilkenny in Intermediate camogie clash

Tipperary were overcome by Kilkenny today in their Round 6 Division 2 Intermediate camogie clash.

The Cats lead from the outset at the Dunmore Training Ground today clocking up 2 points within the first minute – However Tipp responded five minutes later but were trailing 7 points to 3 at half time.

Kilkenny then found the back of the net twice in the second half and while The Premier clocked up 6 more points through Jenny Grace, Niamh Treacy and Roisin Cahill it wasn’t enough and Kilkenny ran out 2-10 to 0-0 9 point winners