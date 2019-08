Tipperary take on Limerick this weekend in the All Ireland senior camogie quarter finals.

The Premier finished second in their group behind Cork and will be hoping to continue their impressive form on Saturday.

Manager Niamh Lillis says the team won’t be found wanting when they line out in Semple Stadium.

Throw-in is at 5.30 on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

It will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with FOH Financial Ltd, Clonmel.