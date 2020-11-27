Tipp all set to take on All Ireland champions

By
Pat Murphy
-
Photo © INPHO/Bryan Keane

The Tipperary team to take on Galway in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final has been named.

The Premier County take on the reigning champions tomorrow afternoon in Cork.

tipp-team-to-face-galway-in-all-ireland-semi-final

Speaking to Tipp FM, manager Bill Mullaney was confident in his squad’s depth ahead of Saturday’s game

“The whole ethos is around panel – you have to have panel.”

“And I think we’ve got a good panel – there’s competition all the time. It’s a very hard team to pick – 1 through 15 they’re all looking over their shoulder.”

“And we’ll need them again this weekend – we’ll need everybody there. But it’s great that we have a panel and that we can call on them and when they come in they respond to the task that needs to be done.”

Throw-in is at 2.15 tomorrow afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.