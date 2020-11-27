Tipp all set to take on All Ireland champions

The Tipperary team to take on Galway in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final has been named.

The Premier County take on the reigning champions tomorrow afternoon in Cork.

Speaking to Tipp FM, manager Bill Mullaney was confident in his squad’s depth ahead of Saturday’s game

“The whole ethos is around panel – you have to have panel.”

“And I think we’ve got a good panel – there’s competition all the time. It’s a very hard team to pick – 1 through 15 they’re all looking over their shoulder.”

“And we’ll need them again this weekend – we’ll need everybody there. But it’s great that we have a panel and that we can call on them and when they come in they respond to the task that needs to be done.”

Throw-in is at 2.15 tomorrow afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.