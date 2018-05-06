Tipp set up Munster final spot against All Ireland champions

Tipperary have seen off the challenge of defending champions Limerick to reach the Munster Senior Camogie final.

They had 11 points to spare in last nights game at the Ragg running out 1-24 to 1-13.

Tipp went in 12 points to 7 up at half time but dominated from there on to earn a place in the provincial decider against Cork.

Geraldine Kinane was at last nights game for Tipp FM Sport.



Tipperary feature in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final this afternoon.

They’re aiming to win back the title they claimed in 2016 – when they come up against the Rebels.

Throw-in in Ballyagran, Limerick is at 2.30pm.