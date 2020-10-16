Tipp all set for Clare clash

The All-Ireland Championship campaign for Tipperary’s senior camogie side gets underway this weekend.

The ladies are gearing up to face the Banner County in a home game on Sunday.

Manager Bill Mullaney and his selectors have been boosted by the addition of Tipperary senior footballer Aisling Moloney from Cahir. She joins the panel as a talented dual player and is in line to play a key role for the camogie team this Sunday.

There are also call-ups for Drom & Inch defender Mairead Eaviston, midfielder Mary Burke and forward Siobhan McGrath.

Shannon Rovers Aine Slattery has also been promoted with Sarah Fryday re-joining the panel after a cruciate injury.

Throw-in at the Ragg this Sunday afternoon at the Camogie Grounds is at 2pm.

The Tipp senior panel is as follows:

Caoimhe Burke – Drom/Inch, Julieanne Burke – Borrisoleigh. Mary Ryan – Moneygall. Eimear Loughman – Clonoulty/Rossmore, Shauna Quirke – Toomevara, Karen Kennedy – Thurles Sarsfields, Aoife McGrath – Drom Inch, Niamh Treacy – Drom Inch, Clodagh Quirke – Clonoulty/Rossmore, Nicole Walsh – Borrisoleigh, Roisin Howard – Cahir, Orla O Dwyer – Cashel, Grace O’Brien – Nenagh. Cait Devane – Clonoulty/Rossmore, Ereena Fryday – Knockavilla, Kickhams, Aine Slattery – Shannon Rovers, Ciardha Maher – Burgess/Duharra, Emer McGrath – Drom/Inch, Siobhain McGrath – Drom/Inch, Karin Blair – Cashel, Caoimhe Perdue – Cashel, Laura Loughnane – Thurles Sarsfields, Jean Kelly – Eire Og/Annacarty, Mary Burke – Drom/Inch, Mairead Eaviston – Drom/Inch, Grace O’Toole – Newport/Ballinahinch, Ashling Moloney – Cahir, Casey Hennessy – Clonoulty/Rossmore, Miriam Campions – Drom / Inch, Sarah Fryday – Clonoulty/Rossmore.

Tipperary Senior Camogie team are managed by Bill Mullaney (Newport / Ballinahinch) backed up by his management team of: Eddie Costello – Drom/Inch, Carmel Bradshaw – Ballina, Dinny Ferncombe – Holycross, Mary Howard – Cahir, Peter Maher – Thurles Sarsfields, Eddie Quigley – Newport/Ballinahinch, Maggie O’Grady – Video and Analysis, Kellie O’Byrne – Physiotherapist, Kevin O’Connor S&C.