Tipp Senior camogie championship wide open

The Tipperary senior camogie championship gets underway tonight with all 8 teams in action.

Last years intermediate champions Toomevara play Silvermines, Nenagh face Annacarty, Cashel go up against Burgess-Duharra whilst reigning county champions Drom and Inch play Clonoulty/Rossmore. All of the games throw in at 7.15pm.

Tipperary Captain and Clonoulty forward Cáit Devane believes that Drom & Inch’s victory over the 8 in a row seeking Burgess-Duharra in last years final means that this years championship is wide open.

“Burgess–Duharra have been the kingpins for years in the county and have set the standards really high and I suppose the rest of us have been playing catch-up the last couple of years.”

“Drom & Inch then last year got over the line and they’re after opening it up for the rest of us to put our best foot forward and see what we can do.”