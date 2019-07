Tipperary need a win this Saturday to guarantee the runner-up spot in Group 2 of the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Their 5 point win over Dublin in the Ragg last weekend has already assured them of a place in the knock-out stage of the competition.

Victory away to newly promoted Meath this weekend would guarantee them 2nd place in the group behind unbeaten Cork.

However, Tipp FM’s Geraldine Kinane says despite their impressive performance Tipperary can’t afford to become complacent.