Tipp to park Cork defeat and focus on Galway

The Tipperary camogie manager has praised his panel, following their 3 point defeat at the hands of Cork yesterday.

The Premier were missing a number of high profile players, including Mary Ryan, Karen Kennedy and captain Orla O’ Dwyer.

It resulted in a number of younger, less experienced players getting a chance to stake their claim for a starting spot.

Tipp face Galway next Saturday in the second round of the National Camogie League.

Bill Mullaney says the competition for places amongst the players is important.