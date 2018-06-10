Tipp off to winning start in All Ireland series

Tipperary have bounced back from the disappointment of their Munster final defeat to Cork with an impressive win in their opening game of the All Ireland round-robin series.

The Premier made light work of newcomers Meath in their Group 2 encounter – two second-half goals from Cáit Deavane and another from Megan Ryan helped them secure a 6-14 to 0-10 win at the Ragg.

There were also wins for All-Ireland champions Cork against Wexford while Dublin beat Offaly.

Tipp’s next outing is away to Wexford.