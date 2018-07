Tipp lost out to Cork in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship last evening.

1-27 to 1-12 the final score in the Ragg as the much more experienced Munster and All Ireland Champions proved too strong for the Premier.

This was Tipp’s first loss in the series as they had come into the game on the back of wins against Meath and Wexford.

Tipp manager Bill Mullaney was pulling no punches in his analysis of the game.

Next up for Tipperary is Offaly who beat Wexford by 1-18 to 1-12 yesterday.