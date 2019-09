Four members of the Tipperary intermediate Camogie team have been nominated for Soaring Stars.

They are Lorrha’s Clodagh McIntyre, Sabrina Larkin of Shannon Rovers, Laura Shinners from Kilruane McDonaghs and Thurles Sarsfields Andrea Loughnane.

The announcement has topped off a good week for Tipperary Camogie as nine members of the Senior team were nominated for All Stars on Wednesday.