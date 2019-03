In Division 2 group 1 of the National League the Tipp intermediate camogie side overcame Down at the Ragg this afternoon.

At Half Time Tipperary led 4 points to 3.

But Down were quick to level the score at 5 points each after a period of dominance.

However, Tipperary responded with points from Jenny Grace, Joanne Ryan and Andrea Loughnane leading to a final score of 0-8 to 0-5 to Tipperary.

Geraldine Kinane was at the game for Tipp FM