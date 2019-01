Tipp camogie players are excited to face reigning All Ireland Champions Cork in the opening round of the League on Saturday.

They also face Galway, Offaly and Wexford in Group 1 over the course of the next few weeks.

Captain Orla O’ Dwyer will miss this Sunday’s game through injury, but hopes to be back in action in February.

However, speaking to Tipp FM Sport, she says she has faith in the Premier to put it up to Cork…

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in the Ragg.