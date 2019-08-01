Tipp gear up for tough battle in All Ireland Quarter final

Tipp’s Senior Camogie Captain says that Limerick present a bit of an unknown, but that Tipp have the strength to overcome them.

Clodagh Quirke will lead the Premier in this Saturday evening’s quarter final against Limerick in Semple Stadium, as she hopes to clinch a fifth consecutive match victory.

Quirke says that while Limerick could prove to be tough opposition, Tipp has enough to get past the 2017 Munster Champions.

However, the Clonoulty-Rossmore woman says she’s still gearing up for a tough battle:

The game throws-in at 5.30 in Thurles on Saturday evening.

It will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with FOH Financial Ltd, Clonmel.