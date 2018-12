Tipp FM has been honoured for its role in promoting Tipperary’s Camogie team.

The station’s hashtag-believe campaign featured on-air, online and billboards and was deemed the top entry in the Best Media Innovation category of the Camogie Association Media Awards.

It’s the second year that Tipp FM has won the award and this year was the only radio station recognised for its efforts in endorsing camogie.

Cian Nelson is the Communications Officer with the Camogie Association: