Tipp face tough task in All Ireland camogie quarter-final

Tipperary will have to bring their A-game in the All-Ireland Camogie Quarter Finals this weekend according to Tipp FM analyst Geraldine Kinane.

The Premier County will face Waterford in the knockout stages in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Saturday in a 2.45 throw-in.

Waterford have bounced back from a group stage defeat to Kilkenny to secure comfortable wins over Limerick and Westmeath.

Tipp won their two group stage games, but haven’t been in competitive action since October 25th.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM Geraldine Kinane said Waterford will be a tough task.

“It’s going to be tough – they look to be building real momentum. They had a good win over Westmeath getting 2-17 to 10 points so they’ve had two big scores in a row now having scored 2-15 against Limerick.

“We’ve probably had a bit too much of a gap and it’s going to be a really tough game at the weekend and I suppose with Orla O’Dwyer gone back to Australia as well I think the advantage is to Waterford.”