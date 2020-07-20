Tipp face quarter-final route in Camogie championship

Tipperary’s joint senior camogie captain says they’re happy to have avoided Kilkenny and Galway in their All-Ireland championship group.

The draws were made on Thursday evening with Tipp in Group 3 alongside Clare and Dublin.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, Cáit Devane said while they were glad to avoid last year’s finalists, there are drawbacks to their group as well.

“Group 1 & 2 have four teams in it and if you win Group 1 & 2 you’re straight through to the All Ireland semi-final and second in Group 1 & 2 are put into an open draw with 1st and 2nd of Group 3 into the All Ireland quarters.”

“So I suppose the down side of that is we don’t have the opportunity to qualify straight for a semi but look I suppose overall we’re just delighted to have the draws.”

“Its going to be really challenging I suppose because over a short period of time we’re going to have to try to get reacquainted with each other because we haven’t seen each other since mid March when we overcame Galway in the League semi-final.”