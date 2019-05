Tipp camogie manager Bill Mullaney has praised his sides scoring ability ahead of their meeting with Cork this weekend.

The sides clash in the Munster Senior Camogie Final.

2-23 to 1-08 was Tipp’s winning scoreline against Waterford in the semi-final, however they know a much tougher task awaits them tomorrow.

Mullaney says that their spread of scorers has impressed him…

Throw in on Saturday is at Leahy Park, Cashel at 4.00pm.