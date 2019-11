In the Intermediate final Toomevara take on Gailltír of Waterford at 12.30 in Cappamore.

That’s followed at 2.30 by the senior decider where Drom & Inch take on Scariff – Ogonnelloe of Clare.

Speaking on Across the Line here on Tipp FM last night Drom manager Pat Ryan said they’ve taken confidence from their semi-final win over Sarsfields of Cork.