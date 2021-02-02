Tipp camogie team of the year shortlist announced

Tipperary camogie have announced the nominations for the Tipp club players team of the year.

33 players are in the running to make the team.

They come from 19 clubs across all 4 grades (Senior, Intermediate, Junior A and Junior B).

The nominations for the Tipperary Camogie Club team of the year 2020 are as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Emma Mulqueen (Kiladangan) , Caoimhe Bourke (Drom-Inch), Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

Full-back line:

Aisling Cremin (Burgess-Duharra), Amy Crosse (Cashel), Christina Brennan (Drom-Inch), Ciara Dwan (Silvermines), Eimear Cahill (Drom-Inch) Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Half-back line:

Emma Carey (Thurles Sarsfields), Aoife McGrath (Drom-Inch) Ruth Butler (Templemore), Aoibheann Ward (Ballina), Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore),

Midfield:

Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Jean Kelly (Annacarty), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla), Aisling Moloney (Cahir),Niamh Treacy (Drom-Inch)

Half-forward line:

Nicole Walsh (Borrisoleigh), Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla), Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla),

Siobhan O’Neill (Annacarty), Roisin Howard (Cahir), Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Full-forward line:

Eimear McGrath (Drom-Inch), Caoimhe Perdue (Cashel), Amy Kennedy (Burgess-Duharra), Sarah McKevitt (Thurles Sarsfields), Marianne Murphy (Moycarkey-Borris) Caroline Browne (Nenagh)