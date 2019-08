The Tipperary Senior camogie team are through to the All -Ireland semi- finals.

They led the charge in a weekend of great sporting prowess for Tipperary.

They ran out winners over Limerick 1-10 to 1-05 in a game hindered by the difficult weather conditions.

Manager Niamh Lillis says they now need to progress from last year.

They face Galway in the semi final stage of the championship.