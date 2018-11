Cáit Devane is hoping her success is just the start for Camogie in Tipperary.

The Clonoulty Rossmore player was the leading scorer in this year’s inter-county championship.

Burgess-Duharra’s Jenny Grace was named at centre-forward on the ‘Soaring Stars’ team after her outstanding displays for the Tipperary Intermediate team this year.

Cáit Devane says Tipp deserve to be dining at the top table once again.