Tipp camogie stalwart looking forward to 17th season with the Premier

Being around the current Tipperary camogie squad makes it easy to stay going, according to Tipp defender Mary Ryan.

The Moneygall native is back for a 17th season with the Premier this year after receiving her first All-Star award last weekend.

Ryan made her debut with Tipperary in 2005.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Mary says there’s a great environment around Bill Mullaney’s squad.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing. I suppose we’re doing well with Tipp as well and there’s a great bunch of players in the group.”

“You know, high achieving players really lifting the expectations of the squad and the panel and what we hope to achieve.”

“I suppose being in that environment makes it easy to want to stay going.”