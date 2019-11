There was no joy for the Tipp sides in Munster final action this afternoon

Drom & Inch were beaten 1-7 to 0-8 by Scarrif – Ogonnelloe of Clare in the senior decider in Cappamore.

Earlier in the Intermediate final Toomevara had to give best to Gailltír of Waterford.

The Deise ran out 2-17 to 1-11 winners.