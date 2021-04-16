Tipp aiming to build strong panel as League commences next month

Tipperary’s camogie team will use the league campaign to find their best 15 according to coach Denis Kelly.

Bill Mullaney’s side are in a group of three alongside Cork and Waterford, with the first game being away to the Rebelettes on May 15th.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the knockout stages.

With no challenge matches permitted, Tipp coach Denis Kelly says the League will give new players a chance to shine.

“With no challenge games that’s where we’ll be picking our teams from I suppose. It will give girls a good chance to put their hand up and stake a claim for a spot because you’re not going to win any championship with 12 or 13 – you’re going to need the 20 plus. You’re allowed 7 substitutes in the League as well which will give us a great opportunity to run out as many as we can.”