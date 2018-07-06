Tipp aim to continue good start to camogie championship

The Tipperary senior Camogie team need to produce a top class performance this Saturday when they take on the reigning All Ireland champions Cork.

That’s according to Orla O Dwyer who will lead the Blue & Gold into their third game in the All Ireland series.

Tipp have beaten Leinster pair Meath and Wexford so far in the championship and now face Cork who claimed the Munster title in May.

Orla O Dwyer says it’s vital Tipp continue their push to progress from the group.

The round 3 clash throws in at 5pm in The Ragg Camogie Field tomorrow evening and Tipp FM will have extended updates with Geraldine Kinane.