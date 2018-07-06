Supporters urged to show support at the Ragg

Tipp supporters are being called on to head to the Ragg on Saturday, for a double header of camogie action.

The Intermediates won their game last week against Westmeath, while the drew against Galway two weeks previous.

They face Antrim at 3pm on Saturday.

While the seniors have won both their games so far, against Wexford and Meath, and face tough Cork opposition at 5pm.

Tipp captain Orla O’ Dwyer says home advantage is a big boost for them…

And Tipp FM will have live updates of both games on Saturday afternoon with Geraldine Kinane.