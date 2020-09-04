Sunday is semi-final day in the county senior camogie championship

County champions Drom and Inch go up against Cashel in the Ragg at 12 noon.

In the same venue at 4 o clock, Burgess/Duharra meet Clonoulty – Rossmore in the other semi final.

Duharra saw off Nenagh in their quarter final whilst Clonoulty were convincing winners over the Silvermines last week.

Speaking to Tipp FM, county PRO Philly Ryan said that there is nothing to separate the two teams.

“Clonoulty were finalists in 2018 but didn’t get that far last year and will really be trying to get back to the final again.”

“They have serious scoring power up front with Cait Devane, Katy Hennessey and Emer Burke and they have two county senior defenders as well in Clodagh Quirke and Emer Loughman.”

“It’s hard to call – Burgess will have more experience – but Clonoulty will have gained experience in 2018 by getting to the final.”