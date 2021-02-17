New Tipp intermediate camogie management team unveiled

The management team for the Tipperary Intermediate camogie side has been ratified by the County Board.

The new manager is Cian Treacy of Thurles Sarsfields, a previous member of the senior management backroom team and former county minor manager.

His backroom team includes Matthew McGrath of Drom-Inch, Ailis Maher of Burgess-Duharra, Brian Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Aaron Whelahan (Birr), and Caitlin Donnelly (Moycarkey Borris).

The intermediate side had been overseen by the senior management team in recent years, but a change of direction was decided for the 2021 season.