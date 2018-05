The throw-in time for this weekends Munster senior camogie final has been brought forward.

Tipp and Cork were due to meet at 3.30 on Saturday afternoon.

However the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh has now been changed to a 1.30 start.

The game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM.

Later on Saturday evening Tipp’s senior footballers take on Cork in the Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium. Throw-in for this one is at 7 and again the game will be live here on Tipp FM.