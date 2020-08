The jersey will pay tribute to the countries frontline health workers.

It has many local ties as it was made in Gaelic Armour’s facility in Nenagh’s Stereame Business Park and is sponsored by Ormond Healthcare which also operates in the town.

The jersey will have the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife logo on the front and will also be sporting the Nenagh 800 logo which celebrates 800 years of development of the town over the ages.