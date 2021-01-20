Mullaney unveils Tipp backroom team

The new look Tipp senior camogie management team was ratified at last nights AGM.
Bill Mullaney brings in Toomevara’s Denis Kelly as a selector and coach alongside Dinny Ferncombe while Mary Howard remains as selector and Borris Ileigh’s Angelo Walsh takes over the strength and conditioning role.
The management team in full is-
Manager: Bill Mullaney
Coach/Selectors: Denis Kelly, Dinny Ferncombe
Selector: Mary Howard
S & C: Angelo Walsh
Video analysis: Maggie O Grady
Physio: Kellie Byrne
In a change from previous years there will be a separate management team in charge of the Tipperary intermediate camogie team.