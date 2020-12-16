Mullaney to stay on as Tipp camogie manager

Ballinahinch’s Bill Mullaney will return for a third year in charge of the Tipperary senior camogie team.

His side exited the 2020 All-Ireland Championship at the semi-final stage for the third time in a row, after being beaten by Galway in late November.

The side also qualified for a National League Final earlier in the year, which was later cancelled due to time constraints brought on by the pandemic.

His ratification for another year in charge will take place at the Tipp Camogie Board’s AGM next month.